FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots and starting center David Andrews have agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2020 season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Andrews is entering his third NFL season in 2017, and was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after the year.

He initially made the Patriots' roster as an undrafted free agent in 2015 after a fine career at the University of Georgia, and started 11 games as a rookie in place of injured starter Bryan Stork before seizing the full-time starting role in 2016. Patriots center David Andrews has agreed to a three-year contract extension, sources confirmed to ESPN. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Andrews, who is the nephew of longtime NFL head coach Dan Reeves, developed a quick rapport with quarterback Tom Brady.

"He's done a great job, been so consistent and dependable for us in his calls and his control of the line of scrimmage," Brady said in December.

During Andrews' rookie year, Brady had said, "I can't say enough good things about him."

The extension with Andrews means the Patriots' interior offensive line has a chance to continue to grow together for multiple years, with left guard Joe Thuney under contract through 2019, Andrews locked in through 2020 and right guard Shaq Mason with a deal that expires after the 2018 season.

Mike Giardi of Comcast SportsNet first reported that the Patriots and Andrews were close to finalizing a contract extension.