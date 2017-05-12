Field Yates expects to see harmony in Buffalo between Sean McDermott and new GM Brandon Beane. (1:16)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula said Friday that new general manager Brandon Beane will have control over the 53-man roster.

Beane, however, emphasized that he and head coach Sean McDermott will take a collaborative approach on personnel decisions.

"It's going to be very similar to what Sean and I were used to Carolina," Beane said Friday at his introductory news conference. "I'm going to be over the football side. Sean's going to be over the coaches. But there's not a czar around here. Sean's not a czar. I'm not a czar. Every decision is going to be collaborative, together.

"I think that's the only way. I've seen it both ways, and the success I've had is when we're both seeing eye to eye. [Co-owner] Kim [Pegula] and Terry, me involved, we're going to do this together. Other people in the building. This is not a one-person approach."

Former general manager Doug Whaley also controlled the 53-man roster. Whaley was fired April 30, one day after the draft concluded.

Pegula said McDermott provided ownership with "seven or eight names" as potential general manager candidates, and Beane was among them. Pegula added that McDermott's involvement in the process did not extend beyond providing a list of names.

Beane, 40, spent the past 19 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, including the past two seasons as their assistant general manager. McDermott served as the Panthers' defensive coordinator from 2011 until being hired by the Bills in January.