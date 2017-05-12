First look: Check out NFL rookies in their new gear

With rookie minicamps opening around the NFL on Friday, former college stars are trying on their new gear for the first time.

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters will be covering each minicamp and providing first looks at the rookies as well as other sights and sounds around the league.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky discusses whether he expects to spend the year learning under Mike Glennon, or directly competing with him for Chicago's starting job. Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Staff Writer 0:20 Trubisky wants to support Glennon

Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker is spending the offseason watching while he recovers from a hip injury and double sports hernia. He said he'll spend a lot of time in the playbook while he recovers Mike Wells, ESPN Staff Writer

Falcons third round draft pick Duke Riley (42) showed some ability to command the defense in the middle and also displayed his speed to the ball on first day of rookie minicamp. Vaughn McClure, ESPN Staff Writer

A first look at some Eagles rookies, including first-round pick defensive end Derek Barnett.

Doug Pederson says they'll try Barnett out at both left and right defensive end as he competes for a spot in the rotation. Tim McManus, ESPN Staff Writer