BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Caleb Brantley declined to discuss a legal issue pending against him in Florida, but he did say the commentary about the situation motivates him.

"I ain't going to say I did hear all the stuff that was said about me, but there's definitely a chip on my shoulder," Brantley said Friday as the Browns opened a three-day rookie minicamp. "I'm just going to go out and prove everybody wrong who said bad things about me, said I have character issues and all of that. But ... I ain't really worried about it. I'm just ready to move on."

The Browns drafted Brantley in the sixth round despite him having been charged with misdemeanor simple battery for an alleged incident April 13. A woman filed a complaint stating Brantley responded to her pushing him in a Gainesville, Florida, bar by "striking [her] in the face, knocking her unconscious," according to the complaint obtained by ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Brantley's attorneys have said he will be cleared.

The Browns said they told Brantley that drafting him does not guarantee he will be with the team. They also will conduct their own investigation into the incident, and if the team is not satisfied with what it learns, it will release Brantley.

"I wouldn't say it was hanging over me," Brantley said of the possible release. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity that the Browns gave me. I'm just thankful I get to be here and try to make the team."

Brantley would not comment on the legal case or conversations he has had with Browns vice president Sashi Brown. He also said he hasn't talked about the incident with his new teammates.

"I feel like I'm a genuine, you know, great person," Brantley said. "I'm just out here playing football, the game that I love, trying to take care of my mom and my brother. Obviously, everyone got their opinions on social media and stuff like that, but my teammates can speak for that, people who know me."