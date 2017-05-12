BEREA, Ohio - Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers said the NFL was simply doing its "due diligence" when it placed him in Stage One of the substance abuse program after he tested positive for a dilute sample at the NFL scouting combine.

"I was informed when it happened, you know," Peppers said Friday at the Browns rookie minicamp. "But I'm not really bothered by it. It is what it is. I'm just going to do what I got to do to get out (of the program) to be the best ballplayer I can be."

Peppers explained the dilute sample the night he was drafted in the first round by saying he is prone to cramping, and since he was working out at the combine at linebacker and safety he was drinking a lot of water.

In Stage One, Peppers can be tested randomly for 90 days. If he does not have another positive test, he exits the program. Peppers chuckled about getting out of the program.

"What do you mean?" he said. "Just do what I've been doing. Stay clean. Nothing more than that."

Peppers said he has never used recreational drugs, and dismissed speculation about him made on an ESPN radio affiliate in Cleveland earlier in the week.

"Absolutely not, never in my life," he said. "So I'm not even going to get into that because ... I'm not even going to get into that. But no, I've never ... whatever drugs she's said I've done I've never done in my life."