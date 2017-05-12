LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said the club's biggest challenge at quarterback is finding enough practice reps to satisfy current starter Mike Glennon and second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

"We have to be really smart with our plan and how we practice, because it's not just one guy, it's two guys [Glennon and Trubisky], and there's [backups] Mark [Sanchez] and there's Connor [Shaw]," Loggains said on Friday. "So we need to make sure that we're getting everyone ready to play...because there's three new faces and only one guy [Shaw] that was in the room last year."

Typically, the starting quarterback takes all the reps in practice when the regular season begins, but Trubisky - by virtue of where he was drafted - is the Bears' quarterback of the future, and therefore needs to be developed. But Glennon, whom the Bears are paying $16 million guaranteed in 2017, is the unquestioned starter - for now - and must receive enough practice reps to master Loggains' system and be ready to perform in live games.

The Bears are banking on No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky being the franchise's quarterback of the future. Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo

Loggains acknowledged that everyone in the organization is aware of the complicated situation.

"That's going to be something that this organization is embracing," Loggains said. "Obviously the two bosses [Ryan Pace and John Fox] communicate very well with each other and obviously I'm a part of that. [Quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone's a big part of that. Everyone that touches the schedule is a part of that. So we've got to be really good at assessing where each guy's at and I think that's the biggest key for us - knowing exactly where each guy is at and figuring out and being flexible with the reps."

"There's no blueprint, because every guy's different. Every situation's completely different. I feel like we have a pretty good plan how we're going to start this thing as far as reps go. We'll be flexible and we'll adjust."

Glennon has three years of NFL tape from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Bears' coaches to evaluate, but the club is still learning about Trubisky, who started only 13 career games at North Carolina. While Trubisky passed for 3,746 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Tar Heels last year, he is in the process of transitioning pro-style offense that requires different sorts of fundamentals and skill sets than Trubisky used in college.

"I really feel like I just scratched the surface in college," Trubisky said. "And I'm really just getting started. Everything I do I do with a chip on my shoulder so I'm out here trying to prove myself every day and get better. And when I get my opportunity, try to make the most of it.

"We know Mike's the starter, but competition brings out the best in everyone. I'm going to come out here and compete. But we know Mike is the starter, so it's my job to support him and make sure everything I do I can help him as well. I'm just here to be a great teammate, continue to get better and make sure the Chicago Bears are winning."