Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said cornerback Adam Jones needs to continue to improve his public persona after being involved in several incidents in the offseason, including an arrest in January.

In an interview on "NFL No Huddle" on TuneIn, Lewis spoke about how Jones is working on his public perception, calling it a "day-to-day process."

"He's got to continually work at that," Lewis said. "He's a passionate teammate for these guys. A diligent pro. He's got to just continue to handle himself within the scope of day to day and be a great pro. He's overcome his background, and it's a day-to-day process. Most importantly, he's at the point in his career where these things have to stay pointed towards football."

Jones, 33, was arrested in January on a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance for spitting on a nurse at a Cincinnati jail. That charge was eventually dropped by the local prosecutor. Misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, for which Jones will plead not guilty, are still pending in court.

Jones also made headlines for yelling and cursing at a local reporter in Cincinnati after he was asked about the offseason arrest.