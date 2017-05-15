Joe Mixon talks to ESPN's Katherine Terrell about his excitement about playing for Cincinnati and opens up about his passion for community service. (1:44)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of 40 players who will attend the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere event later this week in Los Angeles.

The players' union released the list of participants, which also includes Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, on Monday.

The event takes place Thursday through Saturday and will help the rookies "learn the business of football," according to the NFLPA's announcement.

The Bengals have been criticized for using the 48th overall draft pick on Mixon, who was shown on camera punching a woman in the face and fracturing her jaw during his freshman year at Oklahoma in 2014. Mixon, who recently settled his civil suit with the woman, was considered a first-round talent but slid to Day 2 of the draft.

Mixon spoke to the media earlier this month at the Bengals' rookie minicamp, saying he is "just trying to get in here and be with my teammates and move forward with the situation."