Running back Eddie Lacy weighed in at 253 pounds Monday, earning a $55,000 bonus from the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy's agent tweeted the results of the weigh-in:

Lacy's contract with the Seahawks contains seven potential weight bonuses worth a total of $385,000. Per a league source, the next weigh-in will be on June 12 and require him to be at 250 pounds or less.

Lacy has to be at 250 pounds or less on Aug. 1 as well. He'll be weighed once a month from September through December and has to weigh 245 pounds or less to earn those bonuses.

"He looks awesome. He looks great," Pete Carroll said on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show. "He's huge. And he's going to keep playing huge. He did a fantastic job. He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's doing great.

"His attitude about it has been great. He's worked with the support system that we put in place and [has been] highly successful."

Carroll said Lacy is not yet at full speed as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Lacy weighed 231 pounds coming out of Alabama in 2013. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he was up to 267 pounds during one of his free-agent visits this offseason.

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to a one-year contract that includes $2.865 million guaranteed. Lacy can earn an additional $2.685 million through incentives, including the weight clause.

A second-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2013, Lacy posted back-to-back 1,100-yard seasons to start his pro career and was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013.

But his weight became an issue in 2015, when Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy said Lacy needed to come back in better shape after rushing for just 758 yards.

He worked out with P90X founder Tony Horton last offseason and was effective in five games, averaging 5.1 yards on 71 carries before suffering the ankle injury.