Pete Carroll said Monday that Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III are among the backup quarterback options that the Seattle Seahawks are exploring.

During an appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle's "Brock and Salk" show, Carroll explained that the team is looking to add competition behind Russell Wilson, and he was asked specifically about Kaepernick and Griffin.

In 12 games last season, Colin Kaepernick completed 59.2 percent of his passes, averaged 6.8 YPA and threw 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. AP Photo/Ben Margot

"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."

Wilson has never missed a start during his NFL career, but he battled through three different injuries in 2016. Undrafted free agent Trevone Boykin backed Wilson up last season and is currently in line to do so again this year. Boykin was arrested on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication in March. He was arrested later for violating his probation because of the same incident.

Several Seahawks, such as Doug Baldwin, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril and Jeremy Lane spoke out in support of Kaepernick when he knelt for the national anthem last season.

This offseason, cornerback Richard Sherman and Bennett said they thought Kaepernick was being blackballed by NFL teams.

During the Week 17 finale against the Seahawks, Kaepernick went 17-for-22 for 215 yards and a touchdown.