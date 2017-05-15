GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The foot injury that dogged outside linebacker Vince Biegel in college has followed him to the NFL.

The Green Bay Packers ' fourth-round pick underwent surgery last week for the same injury he suffered as a senior at Wisconsin last fall, sources said.

Biegel, who participated in the Packers' rookie camp last week, will miss the remainder of the offseason. The Packers are hopeful he can return for the start of training camp on July 27.

The injury was described as a Jones fracture, according to a source -- the same injury he sustained last fall, when he had a screw inserted into his foot. He missed only two games for the Badgers last season, but his sack total dropped to six after he posted 9.5 as a junior and 12 as a sophomore.

Biegel was the first player selected on Day 3 of the NFL draft. He was pick No. 108 overall, a selection the Packers acquired in their trade out of the first round with the Cleveland Browns. It was a popular pick because of Biegel's ties to the state; he not only played for the Badgers but grew up in the nearby town of Wisconsin Rapids and is a lifelong Packers fan. Shortly after he was drafted, he posted a picture on Twitter of himself as a kid wearing a Brett Favre jersey.

Biegel dropped out of the first practice of rookie camp because of a left hand injury. He practiced on Day 2 with a cast to protect the hand that he said he hyperextended and gave no indication that the foot injury had recurred.

The Packers hope Biegel can boost their pass rush, which returns Clay Matthews and Nick Perry but lost Julius Peppers and Datone Jones in free agency. Biegel has not signed his rookie contract yet, but the injury won't affect negotiations.

If Biegel isn't cleared by the start of training camp, he would be a candidate for the physically unable to perform list.

Information from ESPN's Adam Schefter was used in this report.