Longtime play-by-play commentator Beth Mowins will be the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game when she announces the second game of ESPN's Monday Night Football Week 1 doubleheader, the network announced Tuesday.

Mowins will be joined by former coach Rex Ryan in the booth for the Los Angeles Chargers-Denver Broncos contest that follows the New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings matchup.

"This is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to working with Rex and our entire ESPN team," Mowins said in a news release. "As lifelong fans of the NFL Monday Night Football franchise, we want to bring the same passion to the broadcast as our predecessors have all done."

Mowins will also be the first woman in an NFL booth for a regular-season game since 1987, when Gayle Sierens did play-by-play for a Seattle Seahawks-Kansas City Chiefs matchup that aired regionally.

Mowins has done play-by-play at ESPN since 1994 and has called NCAA championships in basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball. She has experience with NFL broadcasting by doing Oakland Raiders preseason games since 2015.

Ryan is the outspoken former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach. He will be part of ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown this season while also contributing to SportsCenter, ESPN Radio and other ESPN platforms.