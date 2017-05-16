CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam Jones pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor charge from an altercation earlier this year after two other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Municipal Court Judge Dwane Mallory dismissed misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct at the prosecutor's request. He sentenced Jones to time already served -- two days -- on the obstructing official business count.

"There was no evidence of what was officially reported, assault, head butting, any of that," said Jones' agent Peter Schaffer, who said that Jones' tone with the officer on the scene largely led to his arrest.

"He realizes he probably just could've handled himself better that night. Even though he was in the right, just be calm and let the system play itself out. That's what it comes down to, he was probably justified, but he probably could've handled himself better."

The 33-year-old Jones apologized in court Tuesday for his behavior and specifically to a Cincinnati police officer he made profane comments to after his arrest. The Hamilton County prosecutor earlier dismissed a felony count alleging Jones spit on a jail nurse.

A video released by the Cincinnati police showed Jones cursing at the officer while in the back of a cop car and telling him "I hope you die tomorrow."

"I'd like to apologize for my actions that night, to the police officer, that is not an example of me or how I want my kids to see me," Jones said in court on Tuesday. "I truly apologize for what I did, for my actions. I'm trying to get better every day."

Jones, who is currently undergoing anger management classes, is still subject to potential NFL discipline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.