TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon will be out until September after having surgery to repair a lingering ankle injury, coach Bruce Arians said after Tuesday's first OTA.

Bucannon initially suffered an ankle injury in November and re-injured it in Week 14 in a loss at Miami. He then went on injured reserve for the rest of the season. Arians said in December that the Cardinals were contemplating surgery as a precautionary procedure that would tighten the ligaments.

Arians is hopeful Bucannon could return by September. If the rehab goes "perfect," Arians said the fourth-year linebacker could be back by Week 1 in Detroit.

"There's always that chance that it won't," Arians said.

With Bucannon out, first-round pick Haason Reddick will work with the first team, taking over Bucannon's reps.

"He's starting," Arians said.

Bucannon had 89 tackles and one fumble recovery before his season ended, according to ESPN Stats & Information.