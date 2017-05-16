Both Herm Edwards and Bill Polian can see either Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as the backup QB for the Seahawks. (2:33)

Defensive end Michael Bennett said Tuesday that Seattle would be the "perfect place" for quarterback Colin Kaepernick to sign.

"I think a person that's dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room?" Bennett told John Clayton and Gee Scott on 710 ESPN Seattle. "Why wouldn't you want a young person that's dealt with people wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? So I don't know why people feel like that is a problem.

"I think that Kaepernick getting the opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, would really be a good place for him because you have a coach like coach [Pete] Carroll who is up for challenges like that. You have an owner who spends and gives back to the homeless. You've got players on your team that give back in the community. You've got Russell Wilson who shows that our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him."

Carroll said Monday that Kaepernick, 29, is among the veteran quarterback options that the Seahawks are exploring.

Last season, Bennett and other Seahawks players such as Cliff Avril, Doug Baldwin, Bobby Wagner and Jeremy Lane publicly supported Kaepernick for his social activism.

"I think he would be very good in our locker room," Bennett said. "I don't know why he wouldn't. I think we all talk about the same issues. It's just that he had the courage to be able to step up, and I get it."

In 2016, the Seahawks linked arms as a show of unity during the national anthem before every game. Lane took a knee to show support for Kaepernick during the team's final preseason game.

Bennett said he thinks Kaepernick would fit from an on-field perspective as well.

"I think you look at the things he's done over the years, on this team, we're a running-based offense and [to] be able to play the [read] option would give him a lot of opportunities to be able to be a featured player in the NFL again," Bennett said. "I think we've got a great system, great players, and we've got Russell, who's won a lot of games too. So it'd be good for him."