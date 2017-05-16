Defensive end Brandon Graham tweeted Tuesday that his absence from the Philadelphia Eagles' facility last week had nothing to do with his contract and that he's not unhappy with his deal.

Graham tweeted that he was spending time with family last week. He wrote, "I love playing in Philly" and, "I've never had an issue with my contract."

A source close to Graham maintained throughout to ESPN's Tim McManus that the defensive end's brief absence was not contract related, but to spend time with his young family. He was working out back in Michigan with his longtime trainer, Mike Barwis.

The Philadelphia Inquirer had reported last week that Graham was expected to skip organized team activities later this month, and perhaps mandatory minicamp as well, until the Eagles rework his contract.

The eight-year vet had the best season of his career in 2017. He led the team with 30 hurries and 14 tackles for loss to go with 5 1/2 sacks. He also tied for the team lead with two forced fumbles.