The Cleveland Browns added needed cornerback depth on Tuesday when they agreed to a contract with free agent Jason McCourty, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

McCourty's contract agreement with the Browns was first reported by NFL Network.

McCourty played for the Tennessee Titans the last eight seasons, but became a free agent after he was released on April 18 when he and the team could not agree on a reduced contract for 2017.

He started every game he played in the last six seasons for the Titans.

McCourty figures to be one of the top Browns' top three corners, joining Joe Haden and Jamar Taylor. The Browns lost fourth-round draft pick Howard Wilson to a fractured patella in minicamp.

McCourty, the twin brother of Devin McCourty of the Patriots, has 13 interceptions and 72 passes defenses in his NFL career.