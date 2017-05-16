For the time being, Nico Marley is known for being reggae legend Bob Marley's grandson. The Washington Redskins hope Nico Marley becomes known more for his football ability.

The Redskins signed Marley as an undrafted free agent from Tulane on Tuesday, after he worked out for them as a tryout player in their rookie minicamp this past weekend. Marley and the Redskins know he's an underdog -- a 5-foot-8 inside linebacker who weighs 200 pounds. That's about 30 to 40 pounds lighter than most inside linebackers in a 3-4 defense.

Marley had spent the offseason learning strong safety, too. In Washington's rookie minicamp, Marley worked with the linebackers.

Editor's Picks Is Nico Marley, Bob Marley’s grandson, NFL-ready? A star linebacker at Tulane, the young Marley wants to show that he’s got game and not just a famous last name.

Marley started every game at Tulane, the only FBS school to offer him a scholarship. Marley, whose father, Rohan, played linebacker at the University of Miami, recorded a school-record 50.5 career tackles for a loss. He missed one play in his four years. But he was not invited to the scouting combine.

The Redskins have experience with short inside linebackers: 5-foot-10 London Fletcher spent the last seven years of his career starring at inside linebacker for Washington, after playing collegiately at Division III John Carroll. Fletcher, though, weighed 242 pounds.