Aaron Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, says she is glad that she never looked inside a package that prosecutors said they believed contained the gun that killed Odin Lloyd.

Jenkins-Hernandez was seen on surveillance video taking a package out of their North Attleboro, Massachusetts, home shortly after the June 2013 murder of Lloyd, for which Hernandez had been convicted.

"I don't want to know anything that can haunt me, in a sense," she said in the second part of a two-part interview that aired on "Dr. Phil" this week. "I'd rather be in the dark with a situation like that."

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on April 19.

Last week, a judge vacated the guilty verdict in the Lloyd case because Hernandez's appeal was pending at the time of his death. He was acquitted in a separate 2012 double murder just days before his death.

Jenkins-Hernandez also dismissed rumors about Hernandez's relationship with fellow inmate Kyle Kennedy, whose lawyer has said one of three suicide notes written by Hernandez was addressed to his client.

"I don't know who this Kyle Kennedy is. I've never heard of him, honestly. Aaron has never mentioned him," she said, adding that the three notes were for her, her daughter and Hernandez's defense team.

Jenkins-Hernandez, who in a previously aired portion of the interview said she does not believe Hernandez committed suicide, said she does not speak with Hernandez's family.

"We don't see eye to eye," Jenkins-Hernandez said. "No one stood by his side but me. That's where my frustration lies."