A federal judge this week dismissed most of a lawsuit filed against the NFL by former players who claimed that its teams had illegally dispensed painkillers. The case, brought in 2015, included 13 plaintiffs and represented a class of more than 1,800 players.

Federal Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California, as first reported by the Sports Business Journal, threw out all but 12 claims of intentional misrepresentation brought by nine players.

The players claimed they suffered long-term health problems as a result of the improper and deceptive drug-distribution practices of NFL teams. Plaintiffs included Etopia Evans, the widow of former Minnesota Vikings and Baltimore Ravens fullback Chuck Evans, and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Mel Renfro.

Alsup wrote the plaintiff's claims were filled with "disorganized, frequently boilerplate, and sometimes contradictory statements." He agreed with the NFL's view that most of the resulting ailments described by players were legally time-barred.

Documents related to the case were unsealed and obtained by The Washington Post this spring. The NFL moved last week to dismiss a separate lawsuit, headlined by former Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent, because the NFL Players Association had filed a grievance with similar claims.