Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, says the New England Patriots quarterback has a history of concussions, including one suffered last year.

"He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions," Bundchen said on "CBS This Morning" on Wednesday. "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."

Bundchen was responding to a question about Brady's comments that she wanted him to retire. She did not clarify when Brady suffered a concussion or whether it was medically diagnosed and was not asked a follow-up question.

The Patriots did not list Brady as having a concussion at any point in the 2016 season, and no concussion or head injury is listed for Brady in his professional career, according to Stats Pass. New England did report leg, thigh and ankle injuries for Brady during the 2016 calendar year.

The team declined to comment on the report, and an NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During a CBS interview Wednesday, Gisele Bundchen said her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, has dealt with concussions over the years. Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Bundchen's claims about Brady's concussion past come two days after the 39-year-old quarterback told ESPN's Ian O'Connor that he wants to play into his 40s.

"I always said my mid-40s," Brady said of the prospect of retirement, "and naturally that means around 45. If I get there and I still feel like I do today, I don't see why I wouldn't want to continue."

He told O'Connor that his wife, who retired as a runway model at age 34 in 2015 and has since focused on environmental issues, wants him to play that long as well.

"She wants me to do that too," Brady said. "She also wants me to take good care of myself and still have my energy. My kids have grown up faster than I thought."

Brady started in 12 regular-season games and three playoff games last season, including the Super Bowl. He sat out the first four games last season while serving a suspension over the Deflategate scandal.

Bundchen said she was more concerned about Brady's long-term health than his football career.

"I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're like 100, I hope," she said.

In his ESPN interview, Brady acknowledged that his wife would play a role in his decision to eventually retire.

"She makes decisions for our family that I've got to deal with. Hopefully she never says, 'Look, this has to be it,'" Brady told O'Connor "... My wife and my kids, it's a big investment of their time and energy too."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.