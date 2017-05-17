NFL owners are expected to vote on a proposal next week that would reduce overtime from 15 to 10 minutes during regular-season games.

Owners had tabled the proposal after discussing it in March with the expectation that they would vote and approve it at the spring meeting, scheduled to take place next Monday through Wednesday in Chicago.

According to NFL Network, the league is also mulling a change that would allow two players per team to return from injured reserve each year, up from one as the rule currently states.

Owners debated the overtime proposal during meetings in Phoenix, Arizona in March but tabled it for further discussion. The idea is designed to limit the amount of additional snaps players are exposed to when games go to an extra period. Last season, there were six overtime games in which the extra period lasted more than 10 minutes -- the second-highest total in NFL history.

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the time that it is "really a competitive disadvantage" for a team to play close to the full 15-minute overtime period. In theory, players are less rested than their next opponent. There has been some concern than a 10-minute overtime would lead to more ties, but the incremental chance of that has not dissuaded proponents of the change.

Meanwhile, the league currently allows teams to bring one player back from injured reserve per season, after a minimum of eight weeks on the sidelines. At that moment, any remaining players on the injured list are ineligible to return that season. The proposed change would allow two players to return after an eight-week absence.