MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd will be able to begin practicing with his new team sooner than he thought.

According to a league source, Floyd had the remainder of his 96-day house arrest transferred from Arizona to Minnesota and will start working out with the Vikings next week. Floyd, who was arrested for DUI on Dec. 12 in Arizona, was sentenced to 24 days in jail and 96 days under house arrest on Feb. 17. Until Wednesday's decision, Floyd had to remain in Arizona. Now Floyd, a St. Paul native, can return to his home state and finish his sentence there.

The news was first reported by KSTP-TV.

The transfer of Michael Floyd's house arrest from Arizona to Minnesota will allow him to start working out with the Vikings sooner than expected. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Floyd, 27, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Vikings last week that could pay him up to $6 million with incentives. He could still face NFL discipline at the start of the season, and general manager Rick Spielman said in a statement after the Vikings signed Floyd that the team is aware it might not have him to begin the regular season.

Still, Floyd's ability to start working out with the Vikings sooner should provide a boost to his chances to make the team. Had his sentence not been transferred to Minnesota, he would have remained in Arizona until the conclusion of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp, while receivers such as 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell would have gotten their chance to make an impression before Floyd could return.

Instead, Floyd can start working out with the Vikings as they begin organized team activities Tuesday.