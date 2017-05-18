        <
        >

          Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones sidelined with sprained knee

          2:22 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones is listed as week-to-week after spraining his knee during a recent practice.

          The team provided the update Thursday, when the Bills closed a three-day voluntary minicamp. The Bills didn't say when the injury occurred or which knee Jones hurt.

          The injury presents a slight setback for a team overhauling its group of receivers. Jones was a second-round pick out of East Carolina and being counted upon to compete for the No. 2 receiver job opposite starter Sammy Watkins.

          Watkins also isn't practicing because he's still recovering from surgery in January to repair a broken left foot.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.