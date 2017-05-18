ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones is listed as week-to-week after spraining his knee during a recent practice.

The team provided the update Thursday, when the Bills closed a three-day voluntary minicamp. The Bills didn't say when the injury occurred or which knee Jones hurt.

Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones is week-to-week after spraining his knee in a recent practice. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

The injury presents a slight setback for a team overhauling its group of receivers. Jones was a second-round pick out of East Carolina and being counted upon to compete for the No. 2 receiver job opposite starter Sammy Watkins.

Watkins also isn't practicing because he's still recovering from surgery in January to repair a broken left foot.