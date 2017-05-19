BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Forty of the top NFL rookies from the 2017 NFL draft are learning about the business of football at the 23rd annual NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere, presented by Panini America, from Thursday-Saturday in Los Angeles.

Over the course of the event, NFL Players Inc. (the licensing and marketing branch of the NFLPA) and Athlete Content & Entertainment (ACE Media) will focus on developing players' personal brands, exploring content and business ideas and facilitating endorsement deals with more than 20 NFLPA business partners.

The highlight for the rookies comes on the last day, when they don their official Nike team uniforms for the first time during a Panini America photo shoot at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notable rookies that stood out with their personality and marketability at previous Rookie Premieres include Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott.

Day 3

The 2017 NFL rookie class posing for the first time in their official Nike uniforms at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster donning his No. 19 jersey for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America at the LA Coliseum. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette posing for his Panini America football trading card at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson being interviewed at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky posing in his No. 10 jersey for the first time at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Chargers rookie Mike Williams posing in his No. 7 jersey at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Buccaneers rookie O.J. Howard looking over notes at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot for Panini America. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky drew a not-so-flattering picture of his former UNC teammate and fellow rookie Mack Hollins, who is now with the Eagles. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Eagles rookie Mack Hollins wears his No. 10 jersey for the first time and shares his helmet with Panini America's kid sports reporter at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere photo shoot. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Day 2

Texans rookie Deshaun Watson FaceTiming a screaming fan after she bought his jersey from the online sports retail company Fanatics.

Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson on Aaron Rodgers' recent praise of his game in an interview: "It's awesome. ... I really appreciate that. I appreciate him. I'm a huge fan. I love his game. Hopefully one day I get to meet him."

Texans rookie QB Deshaun Watson on if he sees himself as a starter on Day 1: "I have no idea. That's up to the coaching staff. My job is to come in and learn the system, learn the organization and play my part."

Steelers rookie QB Josh Dobbs says getting stuck in Green Bay with rookie teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner actually ended up being a good experience because it brought the trio closer and gave them a break from their hectic lives and the NFL schedule.

Titans rookie Corey Davis says if he could make a TV show or movie, he would make a reality TV show with his brother, Bears WR Titus Davis, along the lines of the popular reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." "Not the same [way] they do things because they're a little off."

Chargers rookie Mike Williams says he's still adjusting to Los Angeles traffic: "If you need to be somewhere in 30 minutes, you probably need to leave three hours before that. ... The speed limit probably 55 [miles per hour], but you're doing 10 miles per hour."

Chargers rookie Mike Williams, the seventh overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, on if he expects to start on Day 1: "Aw yeah, most definitely. It's going to take hard work. I mean, nothing is going to be like, 'Here you go, Mike. This is your job.' They have the guys they have still there. I just have to go work, learn the offense and just show the coaches and Philip [Rivers] that I'm capable of going out there and playing for them."

A behind-the-scenes look at rookies signing football cards of themselves for Panini America at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

A virtual tour of some of the stations the rookies go to while at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Day 1

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, throwing up H's as he poses for online sports retailer Fanatics. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookies JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joshua Dobbs and James Conner got stuck at the Green Bay-Austin Straubel Airport last night due to "rough air" on their way to Los Angeles for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and had to stay the night in a hotel. How did they pass the time? They went to Vince Lombardi's Steak House and got steaks.

Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster says former USC and Steeler legend Troy Polamalu reached out to him after he was drafted, which surprised him. According to Smith-Schuster, Polamalu said, "Anything you need, I'm out here in Pittsburgh. Let me know."

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard getting ready to undergo a 3D-scan by Staramba, which creates 3D-products. By tomorrow, Howard will have a 3D-figurine of himself. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Eagles rookie WR Mack Hollins is an interesting guy -- he barely uses social media and has no music on his phone. Instead, he prefers listening to old-school music on vinyl. When asked if he considers himself old school, Hollins said, "I'm either the old-school guy or the weird guy ... because I have snakes." Hollins has a couple of snakes and plans on building a massive snake collection.

Rams rookie Cooper Kupp has an interesting choice for the actor that would play him in a movie: Samuel L. Jackson.

Each of the 40 rookies at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere has his own star, mimicking the famous stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here's the star of Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers RB James Conner, the 105th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, getting his hair cut in the NFLPA Players' Lounge. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookie RB James Conner on if he thinks he'll start this season: "Whenever they call [No.] 30, I'll be ready. But we got Le'Veon Bell right there who earned the right to be the starter."