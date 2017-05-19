Live coverage from 2017 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- Forty of the top NFL rookies from the 2017 NFL draft are learning about the business of football at the 23rd annual NFL Players Association Rookie Premiere, presented by Panini America, from Thursday-Saturday in Los Angeles.

Over the course of the event, NFL Players Inc. (the licensing and marketing branch of the NFLPA) and Athlete Content & Entertainment (ACE Media) will focus on developing players' personal brands, exploring content and business ideas and facilitating endorsement deals with more than 20 NFLPA business partners.

The highlight for the rookies comes on the last day, when they don their official Nike team uniforms for the first time during a Panini America photo shoot at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Notable rookies that stood out with their personality and marketability at previous Rookie Premieres include Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekiel Elliott, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott.

Keep up with ESPN's exclusive coverage of the event here.

Day 1

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, throwing up H's as he poses for online sports retailer Fanatics. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookies JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joshua Dobbs and James Conner got stuck at the Green Bay-Austin Straubel Airport last night due to "rough air" on their way to Los Angeles for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and had to stay the night in a hotel. How did they pass the time? They went to Vince Lombardi's Steak House and got steaks. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster says former USC and Steeler legend Troy Polamalu reached out to him after he was drafted, which surprised him. According to Smith-Schuster, Polamalu said, "Anything you need, I'm out here in Pittsburgh. Let me know." Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard getting ready to undergo a 3D-scan by Staramba, which creates 3D-products. By tomorrow, Howard will have a 3D-figurine of himself. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Eagles rookie WR Mack Hollins is an interesting guy -- he barely uses social media and has no music on his phone. Instead, he prefers listening to old-school music on vinyl. When asked if he considers himself old school, Hollins said, "I'm either the old-school guy or the weird guy ... because I have snakes." Hollins has a couple of snakes and plans on building a massive snake collection. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Rams rookie Cooper Kupp has an interesting choice for the actor that would play him in a movie: Samuel L. Jackson. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Each rookie at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere has his own star, mimicking the infamous stars on he Hollywood Walk of Fame. Here's Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers RB James Conner, the 105th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, getting his hair cut in the NFLPA Players' Lounge. Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor

Steelers rookie RB James Conner on if he thinks he'll start this season: "Whenever they call [No.] 30, I'll be ready. But we got Le'Veon Bell right there who earned the right to be the starter." Jovan Buha, ESPN Editor