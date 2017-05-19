Mike and Mike chime in on Tom Brady's new endorsement deal with Aston Martin and how the luxury car company will make twelve custom cars that Brady will design. (1:28)

You can pay to work out like Tom Brady and eat like him, but if you're planning on driving the same car as the New England Patriots quarterback, it's time to check that bank account.

British car manufacturer Aston Martin announced Friday that it had signed Brady to a multiyear endorsement deal. Brady will be driving and pitching the DB11, a car that starts at $211,995.

"We're looking for partnerships that make the brand resonate and to make sure people know who we are," Aston Martin's North American president Laura Schwab told ESPN. "Tom and Aston Martin are similarly aligned in their path to excellence.

Tom Brady has added British car maker Aston Martin to an endorsement portfolio that already includes Under Armour, Tag Heuer and UGG Australia. Aston Martin

The 104-year-old handmade car brand recently embarked on a plan that includes a wider outreach and a greater diversification of its portfolio of cars.

"As a long-time fan and driver, I am honored to join the Aston Martin team at this special moment in the company's history," Brady said in a statement.

Because of the price of the car, Schwab said it might be hard to tell if Brady's connection helps sell them, but monitoring media impressions and awareness is an easier metric to assess.

Brady's deal will include a content series in which the quarterback will share what drives him while being featured with his car. Brady will also create his own version of the company's Vanquish S car. Only 12 of those cars will be made and sold to the public.

Aston Martin typically makes about 4,000 cars a year, with less than 1,000 of them being sold in the United States.

Brady's endorsement deals include Under Armour, Tag Heuer, UGG Australia and an exclusive autograph deal with Tri-Star. He recently entered the meal kit delivery business with his custom tailored meals through Purple Carrot.

Brady also has his own TB12 Therapy Center by Gillette Stadium that is open to public and sells his own nutritional manual, branded protein and TB12 logo gear on his website.

The five-time Super Bowl winner, who turns 40 in August, recently told ESPN that he hopes to at least play another five seasons.