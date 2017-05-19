Tom Brady's agent has joined the chorus that the New England Patriots quarterback did not suffer a concussion in 2016.

"Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year," agent Don Yee told ESPN on Friday. "Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health."

The NFL and its fans were put on alert Wednesday when Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" that Brady has a history of concussions, including one suffered last year. Brady ended the season as the MVP of the Super Bowl.

"He had a concussion last year. He has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions," Bundchen said on the show. "I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."

In a statement issued later Wednesday, the NFL said records it reviewed did not indicate Brady had suffered any type of head ailment.

The Patriots did not list Brady as having a concussion at any point in the 2016 season, and no concussion or head injury is listed for Brady in his professional career, according to Stats Pass. New England did report leg, thigh and ankle injuries for Brady during the 2016 calendar year.

The NFL requires "significant or noteworthy" injuries to be reported, regardless of whether a player is expected to miss playing time, and says honest reporting of injuries "affects the integrity of the game."

The league says it has contacted the NFL Players Association and that they will work together to collect additional information. The union's review of such a matter is standard protocol.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.