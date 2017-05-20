SAN DIEGO -- Los Angeles Chargers receiver Dontrelle Inman underwent core muscle surgery and will be out six weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The surgery, performed by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, will keep Inman out for the rest of offseason work, but should allow him to return for at the start of training camp at the end of July.

Inman, 28, developed into one of the favorite targets for quarterback Philip Rivers last season with Keenan Allen out for the year, finishing with a career-high 58 receptions for 810 receiving yards and four scores.

The Chargers selected receiver Mike Williams in the first round of this year's draft. Williams joins a receiver group that includes Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Allen and Inman.

At 6-3 and 205 pounds, Inman has totaled 105 receptions for 1,454 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during his three seasons with the Chargers.