Former New York Jets star Al Toon, who retired prematurely in 1992 due to nine concussions, is suing a Wisconsin woman for unspecific damages, claiming her negligence in a 2014 car crash has caused a permanent aggravation of post-concussion syndrome.

Toon, 54, filed the suit Thursday in Madison, Wisconsin, according to court records.

According to the lawsuit, which claims the woman ran a stop sign and T-boned Toon's car at a high speed, the former wide receiver expects "future suffering, anxiety, limitations and loss of customary lifestyle," the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Al Toon played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Jets. He finished with 517 receptions, 6,605 yards and 31 touchdowns. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Court records list the defendants as Kelsey Shannon, of Middleton, Wisconsin, and her insurance company.

Neither Toon nor his attorney returned messages seeking comment.

Once regarded as one of the NFL's top receivers, Toon walked away at the age of 29 in the middle of the season. He suffered from post-concussion syndrome, which included headaches, nausea, dizziness and memory lapses.

It took three years for the symptoms to subside, Toon said in subsequent interviews. He became a successful businessman in the Madison area and started racing in triathlons.

He's not among the plaintiffs in the class-action concussion suit against the NFL.

"I still have a problem with strobing," Toon told the New York Daily News in 2011, shortly before he was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor. "It's weird, different situations would set it off. It could be a ceiling fan with a light. It causes a little dizziness sometimes. I think my ability to retrieve information has definitely been compromised. My concentration level is probably not what it was. But clearly I am able to function and take care of my family."

Toon, a first-round pick out of Wisconsin in 1985, played eight seasons in the NFL, all with the Jets. He finished with 517 receptions, 6,605 yards and 31 touchdowns.