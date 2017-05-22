Free-agent safety Matt Elam was arrested Monday in Delray Beach, Florida, on charges of larceny and battery, according to Palm Beach County online records.

He was booked at 8:48 a.m. ET and remains jailed on $4,500 bail.

Elam was charged with larceny -- grand theft ($300 to $5,000) and battery -- touch or strike.

Details of Elam's arrest weren't immediately known.

This is the second time Elam has been charged with a crime in Florida this year. In February he was arrested in Miami on drug charges. The Baltimore Ravens announced after that arrest that Elam was no longer in the team's plans.

Elam, 25, was a first-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2013. The Ravens declined the fifth-year option on his contract last year, making him a free agent in 2017.

He was largely a disappointment in Baltimore. He was benched from the starting lineup in the middle of the 2014 season after struggling to cover receivers deep and missing tackles. Elam played on special teams last season after being designated to return off injured reserve.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.