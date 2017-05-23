NFL owners will continue discussing this week a proposal to create a roster exemption for players who have suffered concussions, a change that presumably would reduce pressure on players to return to action before they are ready.

Owners began gathering Monday night in Chicago for their quarterly meeting. Among the agenda items is a suggestion, originally made by the Washington Redskins in 2016, to create an "Exemption List (Concussion)" designation for players who have not yet cleared the league's concussion protocol.

Teams would be able to replace said player with a member of the practice squad on a per game basis, thereby minimizing the competitive disadvantage for the team as well as striking down an incentive for players and/or teams to return too quickly.

The discussions are considered long-term, however, and appear unlikely to lead to a resolution this week. Other items set to be discussed include:

A proposal to reduce overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes, which is expected to pass. Owners and coaches believe it will improve player safety, but the number of plays likely to be cut out make it almost wholly insignificant.

A relaxation of anti-celebration rules, likely via increased discretion granted to officials. Commissioner Roger Goodell had tabled the idea in March because he wanted to speak with players about it first.

A proposal to allow two players, rather than one, to return from injured reserve during the season.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano contributed to this report.