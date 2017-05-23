Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was not in attendance for the first of the New York Giants' organized team activities on Monday.

Beckham worked out with his trainer on Monday in California, according to posts by the trainer on Instagram, and is likely to be at OTAs on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Monday's session was closed to the media, as is Tuesday's. There will be media access at Thursday's session.

The OTAs are voluntary, and Beckham does not have language in his contract that gives bonuses for attending offseason workouts, as many players do.

He did not attend Eli Manning's annual passing camp at Duke last month and told Newsday that he was undergoing oral surgery that week.