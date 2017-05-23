PHOENIX -- Larry Fitzgerald knows the questions about his playing future are coming, but the veteran Cardinals wide receiver doesn't plan on answering them all season long, like he had to last year.

Fitzgerald said Monday night at an Arians Family Foundation charity dinner that he will address his playing future once, in training camp, and that's it.

"I'm going to answer it one time and I'm not even going to address it anymore," Fitzgerald said.

Larry Fitzgerald knows people want to know about his playing future beyond 2017, but said he'll only address the issue once, and that will be during training camp. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The topic of Fitzgerald's playing future was a weekly topic during his media gaggles in front of his locker last season. It took Fitzgerald, 33, a month after the Cardinals' 2016 season ended to announce he was returning for a 14th year in 2017. But Fitzgerald has not said one way or another if next season will be his last.

Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions last season while securing his place as a likely first-ballot Hall of Famer by moving into third on the all-time receptions list, as well as into the top 10 in all-time receiving yards (ninth) and touchdowns (eighth).

Asked if the constant inquiries about his playing future become annoying, Fitzgerald responded in the affirmative.

"Oh yeah, oh yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yup, it does," Fitzgerald said. "Everybody wants to know what the future holds but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds."