Owners on Monday were discussing a change to the timing of certain NFL head-coaching hires, which would allow teams to agree on but not announce the hiring of a coach in the playoffs after a second interview, according to league sources.

If the change is approved, it will alter the timing of when teams can officially hire coaches still in the playoffs and allow those organizations to begin assembling coaching staffs so they will not be playing catch-up later.

Currently, teams must wait until a coach's current team is out of the postseason.

The competition committee raised the issue, and the Atlanta Falcons also are behind it.

The Falcons have experienced it on both ends, with waiting to hire now-head coach Dan Quinn away from the Seattle Seahawks during the 2014 postseason and having the San Francisco 49ers court then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan while they were marching through last season's playoffs.

NFL owners began gathering Monday night in Chicago for their quarterly meeting.