NFL rosters will now drop from 90 to 53 players after the final preseason game after NFL owners voted to eliminate the cutdown to 75 players before that game, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The owners voted today at their annual meeting taking place in Chicago.

More players will get a final chance to make an NFL roster, but there will be a frenzy of activity after the final preseason game.