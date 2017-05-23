Louis Riddick examines the ramification of the NFL's decision to make the final roster cut from 90 to 53 players. (0:43)

Two new rules approved by NFL owners on Tuesday will alter the looks of rosters at certain points throughout the season.

Editor's Picks NFL owners agree to cut OT to 10 minutes NFL owners have approved a rule change that will shorten the regular-season OT period from 15 minutes to 10 minutes.

NFL relaxes celebration rules, can still penalize In an effort to deliver fans a more exciting game experience, the NFL has decided to relax its celebration rules while maintaining the right to penalize any action the league deems offensive. 1 Related

At their annual spring meetings in Chicago, owners approved a rule that allows teams to make two players eligible to return from injured reserve each season.

Under previous rules, teams were allowed to designate only one player to be activated from IR.

Any player who spends at least six weeks on IR is eligible to return to practice. Once he returns to practice, his team will have 14 days to determine whether to activate the player from IR.

Also, NFL rosters now will drop from 90 to 53 players after the final preseason game after owners voted to eliminate the cutdown to 75 players before that game, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That means more players will get a final chance to make an NFL roster, but there will be a frenzy of activity after the final preseason game.