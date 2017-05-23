The NFL Live crew reflects on the death of former Seahawks defensive tackle and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy at 48. (2:21)

Cortez Kennedy, an icon with the Seattle Seahawks who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, has died at age 48, the Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

Orlando police confirmed to ESPN that they are investigating Kennedy's death, but also said "there is nothing suspicious to report" at this time.

Kennedy died alone, according to police.

Kennedy was a force inside, both as a run stopper and in threatening quarterbacks. The 1992 Defensive Player of the Year made eight Pro Bowls, had 58 sacks -- an unusually high total for a tackle -- and spent his entire 11-season career with Seattle, starting 153 out of 167 games.

Named to the Associated Press 1990s All-Decade team, Kennedy was credited with 448 tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions during his NFL career.

Cortez Kennedy, who had 58 sacks in his 11 seasons with the Seahawks, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012. AP Photo/Scott Eklund

Kennedy retired in 2000, was named to the Seahawks Ring of Honor and had his No. 96 retired by the team.

He had spent the past several years as an informal consultant with the New Orleans Saints because of his close relationship with general manager Mickey Loomis, dating back to their days together with the Seahawks

The third overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft was an All-America honoree at the University of Miami and was on the Hurricanes' 1989 national championship team. Kennedy also was inducted into the Miami Hurricanes Ring of Honor and the university's Hall of Fame.