Jaguars without several starters as OTAs begin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars began organized team activities on Tuesday without five defensive starters, including cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

Ramsey and linebacker Telvin Smith were not in attendance, though coach Doug Marrone said Smith was at the facility early Tuesday and would participate on Thursday. Marrone also said Ramsey had not told him he would not be attending Tuesday's workout and isn't sure whether the second-year player will be present for Thursday's workout.

Ramsey had attended a family member's wedding last week, a team spokesman said.

Bouye, safety Barry Church and safety Tashaun Gipson were working off to the side because of injuries. Marrone said he would not speak about injuries unless it would affect a player's availability for training camp.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin, who is the team's nickel back, also worked off to the side with his right foot in a protective boot.

In addition, offensive tackle Branden Albert was not in attendance. He has missed the entire offseason program so far. Marrone said he did finally speak with Albert, however. Albert had not returned phone calls from Marrone or any other team official until last week.

OTAs are voluntary, and players are not required to be at the facility until the mandatory minicamp June 13-15.