FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson says the New York Jets' locker room is a better place without wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Richardson, who nearly came to blows with Marshall last season after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, took a belated parting shot Tuesday on the first day of OTA practices.

"The locker room is a whole lot easier to get along with now," Richardson told reporters. Asked to elaborate, he smiled and said, "Man oh man, y'all are thirsty. Let's just say I've got 15 reasons why it's better."

That was a reference to Marshall, who wore No. 15.

Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson had a "tense" relationship with teammate Brandon Marshall, including a heated exchange in the locker room after a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Marshall requested his release after the season and signed with the New York Giants. He didn't return a message seeking comment.

The heated altercation between Marshall and Richardson became a turning point in the season, players said. The feud continued throughout the season and might have fractured the locker room.

In December, Marshall publicly chided Richardson for posting a profane Snapchat video from the locker room before a game, and Richardson responded by ripping Marshall to reporters after a Christmas Eve loss to the New England Patriots.

Coach Todd Bowles said he had no reaction to Richardson's comment on Tuesday. Asked whether the locker room chemistry will be better without the outspoken Marshall, Bowles said, "Our chemistry is still developing. We'll see how it goes."

Asked whether Marshall hurt last season's chemistry, Bowles said simply, "No."

The Jets tried to trade Richardson before the draft and still could look to deal him before the midseason deadline. He's coming off a down year (1.5 sacks) and is due to make a guaranteed $8.1 million in the final year of his contract.

Richardson, addressing the trade speculation for the first time, shrugged it off. He said he'd like to remain with the Jets, the team that made him a first-round pick in 2013.

Defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers said Richardson has "something to prove" this season, expressing hope that using him more in his natural position -- the 3-technique defensive tackle -- will lead to more production.

Richardson didn't exactly agree with his coach's sentiment.

"I'm proven, honestly," he said. "I just have to get more stats. It's my contract year."