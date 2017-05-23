PITTSBURGH -- Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he's "110 percent committed like I said I was" to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017.

Roethlisberger created uneasiness with Steelers fans after telling 92.3 The Fan in late January that he would evaluate his future and "if there's going to be a next season." In April, Roethlisberger said on his official twitter account that the Steelers would get his "absolute best" next season.

What brought him back to the lineup?

"Honestly, it doesn't really matter. I'm happy to be back here. I'm happy to be back with the team," said Roethlisberger from day 1 of Organized Team Activities, where Roethlisberger said he took every rep and got extra work with rookies. "I love the city. I love these guys. I love being out there. Football is a passion of mine. It's what I do, it's what I love to do."

Roethlisberger is basically on a year-to-year plan; He hasn't publicly committed to 2018.

When asked about the seriousness of his retirement, Roethlisberger responded, "What, did you think I was lying."

When asked how close he got to retirement, Roethlisberger said "doesn't matter, I'm here now."

Roethlisberger, 35, ranks 10th in NFL history with 46,814 passing yards and ninth in touchdowns with 301. The Steelers believe Roethlisberger - who's made three straight Pro Bowls -- has at least a few prime years left.

The Steelers return their top playmakers from last year's team that won 11 regular-season games and two playoff games, plus second-round rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant, who returns from suspension.

"We have a long way to go. This is day 1 of many," Roethlisberger said. "I like that we've got a lot of guys back and some guys coming back that weren't here last year, (Bryant) and what not. You have to be excite about the people we have here."