Titans TE Delanie Walker says QB Marcus Mariota has executed well so far at OTAs. (0:20)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Marcus Mariota stood close behind his backups as they worked, locked in on every snap and rolling through the possibilities in his head.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback is still completing his recovery from a broken leg suffered on Christmas Eve that required a plate to fix. His physical work at the start of the team's OTAs amounted to walk-through, quarterback drills, and a full load of seven-on-seven work -- a passing drill involving no offensive or defensive lines.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, who broke his leg during Tennessee's week 16 loss to the Jaguars last season, says he is "very happy" with his recovery and progress. Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports

"It felt great," Mariota said "Four months ago I wasn't sure I was going to be able to participate in OTAs and being able to do some of the drills through practice, it (says) a lot about my progress and my recovery. I was very happy and very grateful to be out there."

Said coach Mike Mularkey: "I know he'd like to do more, he looks like he can do more, but it's may. We've got lots of time."

On one play, Mariota pulled the ball down and ran up the middle, and outside linebacker Brian Orakpo tracked him but ultimately held up his hands and made it clear he wasn't going to touch the guy in the red jersey.

"It was way over-exaggerated," Mariota said with a grin.

Mariota said he's not thinking about the injury but is concentrating on doing things normally. Rehab sessions, separate of practice, are when he remains conscious of the injury and whatever gains are still to be made.