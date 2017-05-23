HOUSTON -- Houston Texans offensive tackle David Quessenberry returned to the practice field this week for the first time since he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago.

Quessenberry was waived by the Texans after the 2015 season but was put on the non-football illness list and remained on the team's roster.

The 26-year-old finished his last chemotherapy treatment in early April and said that while it was a long fight, "it feels amazing" to be focusing on football now.

David Quessenberry is returning to the practice field after a long battle with cancer. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Quessenberry said there were a lot of times when he wondered whether he was going to be able to play again, saying when he finished his intensive treatment, he "felt like the furthest thing from a football player -- no hair, skinny -- but your body is an amazing thing."

He said he came out of the treatments "stronger, both physically and mentally," feeling grateful for the support the Texans gave him while he fought the cancer.

"This organization has had my back since day one," Quessenberry said in early April. "That alone is something that's rare to find and it's something that's very special. That's what makes this such an awesome place to come into and work every day, knowing that they care about me as a football player and as a person."