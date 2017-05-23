MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota quarterback Teddy Bridgewater continues to make progress in his return from the major knee injury he suffered last August, and he reached another milestone of sorts during the Vikings' first organized team activity on Tuesday.

The Vikings released video of Bridgewater throwing during the OTA as part of his rehab from a torn ACL and dislocated left knee. Bridgewater technically did not practice Tuesday, but the video showed him dropping back, planting and throwing with a brace on his left knee.

The 24-year-old, who was injured on a non-contact play during the Vikings' final preseason practice on Aug. 30, is still trying to work his way back from the injury, and his future with the Vikings remains unclear. The team declined to pick up Bridgewater's fifth-year option earlier this month and has not discussed a timetable for Bridgewater's return.

Bridgewater's approach to rehab, though, has earned plaudits from his coaches and teammates.

"He's had a great attitude through the whole process," tight end Kyle Rudolph said while spending time with Chip Ganassi Racing at the 2017 Monster Energy All-Star Race. "In my time in sports, it's probably been one of the craziest injuries I've ever seen, just the way it happened, the severity of the injury and the recovery he's had to go through. No one has had a better attitude than he has."

The Bridgewater injury led the Vikings to trade their 2017 first-round pick last September to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford, who started 15 games for the Vikings and set an NFL single-season record for completion percentage in Bridgewater's absence. Bradford figures to go into the season as the Vikings' starter, but he is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, which adds another layer to the future of the Vikings' quarterback position.