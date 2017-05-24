The Buffalo Bills have released offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio, the team announced Wednesday.

Kouandjio, 23, was selected by the Bills in the second round of the 2014 draft by former general manager Doug Whaley, who was fired last month.

A first-team All-SEC selection at Alabama in 2013, Kouandjio spent his first two seasons in the NFL in mostly a reserve role. He started five games last season for Buffalo because of injuries to left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Kouandjio had been sidelined during organized team activities this month because of January hip surgery resulting from a fall at home. Kouandjio was also hospitalized in April after police found him not wearing pants in a field near a Buffalo-area highway.

The Bills on Wednesday also signed wide receiver Rod Streater, who played in 16 games last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Streater, 29, made two starts while catching 18 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Streater's signing comes as the Bills are without top receiver Sammy Watkins (foot surgery) and 2017 second-round pick Zay Jones (knee injury) during organized team activities.

Buffalo also signed tight end Wes Saxton and waived first-year quarterback Josh Woodrum.