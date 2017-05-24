The Pro Bowl will be played in Orlando again in 2018, with an earlier start time of 3 p.m. ET, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at Camping World Stadium on Jan. 28. It will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

It will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC, making it the first Pro Bowl to air simultaneously on cable and broadcast television.

For the second consecutive year, there will be a week full of activities held around the Orlando area.

"The Pro Bowl is not only a time to watch NFL greats compete live, but it is also a unique opportunity to inspire youth and the next generation of stars," Peter O'Reilly, NFL senior vice president of events, said in a statement. "We received tremendous feedback from players, coaches, and fans about Orlando's first Pro Bowl, and we are excited to build upon that enthusiasm with a week-long festival that celebrates the entire football community."

The Pro Bowl moved to Orlando last year from Honolulu, where it had been played all but two years since 1980.