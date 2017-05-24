Antonio Brown imagines the possibilities with the NFL's 'amazing' touchdown celebration changes, saying he plans to incorporate his offensive line in the end zone. (0:43)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers receiver Antonio Brown gives a three-pump approval of the NFL's touchdown-celebration rule changes.

The league voted this week to permit celebrating with teammates in the end zone or using the football as a prop. Brown, who was flagged three times last year for his post-touchdown moves, is imagining the possibilities.

"It's amazing," Brown said. "I'm sure the guys are looking forward to it, the O-line, some of the guys who don't get to celebrate with the guys who are getting in the end zone. I think it will be fun."

Brown plans to incorporate several of his offensive linemen in his celebrations, pointing out he's never danced with his Pro Bowl center, Maurkice Pouncey. Linemen typically walk off the field after a long scoring drive, but "we'll give them another reason to be on the field," Brown said.

The league still prohibits sexually suggestive celebrations. Brown earned two of his flags for twerking after scores last season.

When asked whether he has an arsenal of new moves that he hasn't used, Brown said, "I'm excited, man."

So what's the tease for next season?

"Man, you've got to look forward to it," he said.

The Steelers will be expecting more end zone trips from the 28-year-old Brown after he scored a four-year, $68 million extension this offseason. When asked how he plans to extend his prime years of football after four straight 100-catch seasons, Brown said the pressure comes with the job.

"You can always raise the ceiling," Brown said. "My focus now is helping us win a championship."