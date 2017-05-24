DAVIE, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins tight end Julius Thomas was very introspective Wednesday regarding his past two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thomas admitted Jacksonville "wasn't a fit for me." He signed a $46 million contract two years ago and recorded just 30 receptions for 281 yards and four touchdowns last season, his lowest totals since his rookie year. However, Thomas said he has no ill will toward his former team and something good came out of it away from football.

"I became a much, much better person in the last two years," Thomas said during Miami's organized team activities. "Having some struggles on the field really helped me grow mentally and in my own personal life. So I'm not upset by the way things happened. Sometimes the best way to learn is when you go through things. I definitely took advantage of that in my own life."

Thomas arrived in Jacksonville after a successful stint with the Denver Broncos where he recorded 24 touchdowns in two seasons. Thomas elaborated on how the past two years in Jacksonville helped him grow.

"I think sometimes you get the impression that your success on the field defines who you are as a person and how well you're living your life, and that's really not the case," Thomas said. "As you get older you start to realize that. When you're 25 or 26, have amazing stats and you're playing in a Super Bowl, it's really easy to just be focused on just your game and not the kind of person you're being and relationships with your friends and family."

The Dolphins acquired Thomas in a trade with Jacksonville for a seventh-round draft pick in March. He will reunite with Miami head coach Adam Gase, who was Thomas' offensive coordinator during their time together in Denver.

Thomas, at 28, believes he is still in his prime and is due for a bounce-back season with Miami.

"I think this is the best I've ever felt," Thomas said. "When I was younger somebody told me that the hardest part about playing when you get older is getting your body right and the game slows down. But I'm kind of in that sweet spot where the body still feels good and the game is slowing down.

"I'm really looking forward to this year -- Year 7 -- so it's going to be an exciting time for me."