The NFL will continue to prohibit players from dunking over the crossbar after touchdowns, a source confirmed Wednesday, even after it relaxed its celebration policy.

The league has declined this week to address questions about specific celebrations, noting that officials will have some discretion to decide whether they are spontaneous or unsportsmanlike. But in a letter released Tuesday, commissioner Roger Goodell wrote that it would remain illegal for celebrations to "delay the game."

Dunking falls under that category because of the possibility that the goalpost could be dislodged and require repairs. It also violates a rule that remains in place: Using the goal post as a prop. That's largely why it was banned in 2014, after being popularized by tight ends Tony Gonzalez and Jimmy Graham, among others.

A player who dunks after a touchdown, or tries to, will be subject to a 15-yard penalty and a possible fine.

But there will be many more legal options to choose from after the NFL approved three general categories of celebrations: using the ball as a prop; going to the ground; and group celebrations.

"Twerking" also is still expected to be penalized, as Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown was after a touchdown in September. So will violent acts, including throat-slashes and any imagery of weapons, such as shooting a bow and arrow or a machine gun.

Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis voiced his opposition on Tuesday to the NFL relaxing its celebration rules, saying it won't set a good example for the league's younger fans. Asked about Lewis' comments on Tuesday at the NFL's spring meetings, Goodell disagreed.

"I've heard it from Marvin before. We have had these discussions over the last couple of years. I think the players will prove him wrong on that," Goodell said.